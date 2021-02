Chief Meteorologist Aaron White Explains Today's Rover Landing On Mars

NASA's $2.4 billion dollar Perseverance rover is set to plunge into Mars atmosphere and land on the red planet today.

KIMT Chief Meteorologist Aaron White explains the purpose of the mission.

TODAY IS A HISTORIC DAY FOR THE UNITED STATES. NASA IS PREPARING TO LAND THE MARS PERSEVERANCE ROVER ON THE MARTIAN SURFACE. NOW THIS IS A LONG TIME COMING...

SO.. LET'S GO BACK IN TIME TO JULY 30TH, 2020... HERE WE ARE AT 7:50 AM EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME IN CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA THE ATLAS FIVE-541 ROCKET IS PREPARING TO LAUNCH

IN 5... 4... 3... 2... 1... AND LIFTOFF.

SINCE THAT LAUNCH, THE ROCKET HAS BEEN ON A 7 MONTH, 300 MILLION MILE JOURNEY TO THE RED PLANET... AND FAST FORWARD TO TODAY...

FEBRUARY 18TH... THE ROVER WILL BE LANDING ON MARS IN THE JEZERO CRATER.

ONCE IT'S ON THE SURFACE, THE MISSION WILL BEGIN, WHICH IS SET TO LAST FOR 1 MARS YEAR, EQUIVALENT TO 687 EARTH DAYS.

THE CRATER ITSELF IS INCREDIBLY INTRIGUING TO SCIENTISTS BECAUSE IT'S POSSIBLE THAT LIFE MAY HAVE EXISTED IN AN ANCIENT LAKE THAT FILLED THE CRATER 3.9 BILLION YEARS AGO.

THE MISSION ITSELF HAS THESE FOUR MAIN OBJECTIVES WHICH INCLUDE COLLECTING SAMPLES OF SOIL AND ROCK,

AND EVEN PREPARING FOR FUTURE HUMAN EXPLORATION BY TESTING OXYGEN PRODUCTION IN THE MARTIAN ATMOSPHERE.

THIS WILL BE THE FIFTH ROVER TO EXPLORE THE SURFACE OF MARS, THE MOST RECENT BEING THE CURIOSITY, WHICH REMAINS OPERATIONAL TO THIS DAY.

THIS ACHIEVEMENT WILL BRING US CLOSER TO UNDERSTANDING OTHER PLANETS AND EVENTUALLY LEAD TO HUMAN EXPLORATION WITHIN THE SOLAR SYSTEM.