Marking the sacrifice of Jesus Christ through the 'Cross Walk'

Leader of annual event that marks the stations of the cross that depict Christ's passion says it's a way to unite churches of different denominations

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 12:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 1:17 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Friday marked Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ was crucified.

And on Friday, some Mason City church members participated in the annual Cross Walk.

Members performed the 14 stations of the cross, which depict the passion of Christ, as well as his resurrection, in different areas of downtown.  In addition, volunteers would take turns carrying a wooden cross from station to station.

Pastor Sid Bohls with St. James Lutheran Church was one of two pastors that lead the walk, and says it serves as a way to show what Jesus went through.

"It's a great way to make the experience physical, to make it tangible for you. To be able to walk a little bit of Jesus' journey to carry the cross a little bit, and get to know some of what he went through."

He adds that the walk can unite different denominations.

"We love for all the churches in the community to come together. This is a holiday that we share, a day that we all think is important, and we all think that Jesus' story on the cross is something that's relevant to our lives and is worth sharing."

