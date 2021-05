ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The annual Independence Day parade will return to Albert Lea in 2021 and someone very special will be leading the way.

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce says the parade grand marshal will be Marion Ross, the Albert Lea native and star of TV’s “Happy Days.” The parade will be held July 3, starting at 6 pm, and the Chamber says the 2021 theme is “Happier Days Ahead.”