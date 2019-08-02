Clear
Marine charged with fatally shooting fellow Marine in DC

The victim, 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia, was from Minnesota.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 10:03 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Marine now faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a fellow Marine inside their barracks on Capitol Hill.

News outlets report Lance Cpl. Andrew Johnson is accused of shooting 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia in the head on New Year's Day. He's also charged with negligent homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

A charge sheet obtained by The Marine Corps Times on Thursday says Johnson allegedly pointed a handgun at Kuznia and pulled the "trigger in jest."

The case now moves to an Article 32 hearing on August 22 at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. It's similar to a preliminary hearing in civilian court. The Washington Post reported that Johnson could not be reached for comment. Kuznia was from Karlstad, Minn.

