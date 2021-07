CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man gets probation for pot in Floyd County.

Todd Aaron Howard Hamilton Sutton Jr. was arrested after a May 5, 2020, traffic stop in Charles City. Law enforcement says over 231 grams of marijuana were found in the trunk of Sutton’s vehicle.

He’s pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and been sentenced to two to three years of supervised probation. Sutton must also get a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommended treatment.