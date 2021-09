ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marigold Days makes its return to Mantorville this weekend.

After being postponed last year because of coronavirus, the festival will be back for its 56th edition. Marigold Days will offer a flea market, food, and plenty of the colorful little flowers that give the festival its namesake.

The Mantorville Saloon will also be hosting a bean bag tournament Saturday afternoon. You can learn more about what the historic festival has in store by following this link.