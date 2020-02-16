Marcus Sherels helps open ETS Performance in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - ETS Performance opened up its doors in Rochester Sunday with former Vikings punt returner and Rochester native Marcus Sherels in attendance.
Founded by Ryan and Heidi Englebert, ETS Performance has facilities in the Twin Cities, Wisconsin, New Jersey and Michigan. Sherels co-founded the facility alongside current Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
ETS offers programs for athletes from the ages of eight up to the professional levels.
Sherels said he's happy to give back to the athletes in the same town he made his name.
"I've been talking to Adam Thielen whose opened up quite a few throughout his years and I remember when he joined the ETS family, we always talked about bringing one to Rochester and the day's finally here," Sherels said. "I'm from here so it means a lot to me to give back to the kids that are coming up and it should be a good thing."
