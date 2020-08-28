Marchers take to the streets of Mason City seeking an end to police brutality in the U.S.

MASON CITY, Iowa - They marched through the streets of Mason City tonight, calling for an end to racial violence and police brutality.

People who attended the march say there have been too many incidents lately involving police and persons of color and discussions on race need to continue in this country.

At 5:30 on Friday evening, about 50 people marched along State Street to Mason City High School. The crowd chanted 'no justice, no peace' while holding signs bearing the names of victims of police brutality and racial violence.

After the march was a cultural celebration featuring comedians and musicians. Organizers dubbed it a celebration of Black joy.

Brandon McGriff, with the Mason City Coalition for Justice and Equality, tells KIMT News 3 he's impressed the march drew so many people of different creeds and colors.

"It comforts me to see an alliance with people like Tiff, because it reminds me that Black lives matter to all people and you don't have to be Black to believe in equality for everyone," said McGriff.

He also said he hopes events like this will inspire lawmakers to take a serious look at how police operate in this country.