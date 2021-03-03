March marks one year since Olmsted County was shaken by the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we go through the first week of March, you may be feeling different emotions realizing we have lived through a pandemic for one year. March 2020 brought major changes to our daily lives, and March 11 marks the one year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Olmsted County.

This time last year, store shelves were empty of essential items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies. March 2020 was a month of PPE and Coronavirus testing shortages, a month of parades for healthcare workers and waving to loved ones through closed windows.

A year ago, Mayor Kim Norton thought recovery would take many months, but at the time, no one could have known we'd still be feeling the impact of the pandemic one year later. As we've gone through spikes and drops in case numbers and deaths over the last 12 months, and the state and science have instructed us to stay vigilant, Mayor Norton says it's been nerve-wracking and uncomfortable at times. "But I think the City of Rochester has done remarkably well. I'm very proud of the residents here and how they've responded, how they've taken responsibility. Not just for their own behavior, but in supporting their friends and neighbors. I think it speaks very well of our community," she explains.

Although we need to remain cautious of the new variants and possible case spikes, Mayor Norton is optimistic heading into the warmer months. "Between the vaccinations, which are giving all of us a lot of hope, and the coming spring, I feel more optimistic certainly this year than I did last, that the end is in sight and that while we may need to modify our behavior for a while, I think we'll return to something that will feel far more normal than what we've experienced over the past year," she explains.

Rochester has seen great resiliency from local businesses and organizations, but it's also seen some permanently or temporarily close. Mayor Norton wants the downtown to become vibrant again, and she anticipates a faster recovery than some other communities.