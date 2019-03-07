Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

March Volunteer of the Month

Our March Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month is Lee Kofoot, of St. Ansgar.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ST, ANSGAR, IA - Our March Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month is Lee Kofoot, of St. Ansgar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lt. Gov. Flanagan comes to Rochester

Image

Drivers warned to stay off the roads

Image

Storm system increases flooding risk

Image

Bill proposed by local students moves forward

Image

Murder victim identified

Image

Update on Somali man found deceased in Olmsted County

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Image

Tracking Multiple Snow Chances

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Image

SAW: Albert Lea's Zach Glazer

Community Events