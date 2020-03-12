Clear
BREAKING NEWS March Madness to March Sadness: NCAA Tournament is canceled Full Story

March Madness to March Sadness: NCAA Tournament is canceled

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday, (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 3:29 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 3:34 PM

