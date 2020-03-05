March Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partner, Diamond Jo Casino, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

This month's honor goes to Mitch Hanson.

"He's been on the fire department for years and he's just helping the community out," said Hanson's daughter Haddie.

"He took a bunch of time from his life and from a bunch of stuff from his job to help people out," added his other daughter, Hallie.

Hanson has spent 18 years on the Northwood Volunteer Fire Company where he currently serves as fire chief. He's always ready to answer a call for help.

"Somebody put a bug in my ear about 17-18 years ago to get on the fire department. I wasn't sure if I really wanted to do it. I went on my first EMS call and knew that's what I wanted to do. I like helping people out. Seeing the community support us and continuing to give back to them as they support us," Hanson said.

