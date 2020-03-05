Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

March Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

This month's honor goes to Mitch Hanson.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 5:29 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 6:43 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partner, Diamond Jo Casino, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

This month's honor goes to Mitch Hanson.

"He's been on the fire department for years and he's just helping the community out," said Hanson's daughter Haddie.

"He took a bunch of time from his life and from a bunch of stuff from his job to help people out," added his other daughter, Hallie.

Hanson has spent 18 years on the Northwood Volunteer Fire Company where he currently serves as fire chief. He's always ready to answer a call for help.

"Somebody put a bug in my ear about 17-18 years ago to get on the fire department. I wasn't sure if I really wanted to do it. I went on my first EMS call and knew that's what I wanted to do. I like helping people out. Seeing the community support us and continuing to give back to them as they support us," Hanson said.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Volunteer of the Month, click here: https://www.kimt.com/community/giving-your-best-volunteer-of-the-month/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
A busy Thursday - tracking rain, winds, and cloudy skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Real ID deadline

Image

Giving your best

Image

2 Dogs & 3 Cats Killed in House Fire

Image

Egloff House Renovations Near Completion

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Image

What Do When Someone Falls Through Ice

Image

Blood Drive

Image

Preparing For Coronavirus In Minnesota Schools

Image

KRPR Rocks Rochester

Image

Adoptable Pets On Pizza Boxes

Community Events