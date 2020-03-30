Clear
Minnesota reports 10th Coronavirus-related death with nearly 600 cases

Olmsted County has 51 confirmed cases while Mower County has 12.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 11:07 AM

Health officials in Minnesota announced Monday the state has its 10th Coronavirus-death while the number of cases is nearing 600.

Olmsted County has 51 confirmed cases while Mower County has 12.

You can find more information from health officials below:

Total positive: 576
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 260

Total approximate number of completed tests: 18,822
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,948
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 10,874

Deaths: 10
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 92
Hospitalized as of today: 56
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 24
Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020.

Cases by county

Olmsted - 51

Mower - 12

Freeborn - 0

Fillmore - 7

Dodge - 8

Winona - 5

Steele - 6

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

