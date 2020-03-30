Minnesota reports 10th Coronavirus-related death with nearly 600 cases

Health officials in Minnesota announced Monday the state has its 10th Coronavirus-death while the number of cases is nearing 600.

Olmsted County has 51 confirmed cases while Mower County has 12.

You can find more information from health officials below:

Total positive: 576

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 260

Total approximate number of completed tests: 18,822

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,948

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 10,874

Deaths: 10

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 92

Hospitalized as of today: 56

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 24

Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020.

Cases by county

Olmsted - 51

Mower - 12

Freeborn - 0

Fillmore - 7

Dodge - 8

Winona - 5

Steele - 6

