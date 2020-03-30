Health officials in Minnesota announced Monday the state has its 10th Coronavirus-death while the number of cases is nearing 600.
Olmsted County has 51 confirmed cases while Mower County has 12.
You can find more information from health officials below:
Total positive: 576
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 260
Total approximate number of completed tests: 18,822
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,948
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 10,874
Deaths: 10
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 92
Hospitalized as of today: 56
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 24
Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020.
Cases by county
Olmsted - 51
Mower - 12
Freeborn - 0
Fillmore - 7
Dodge - 8
Winona - 5
Steele - 6
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Related Content
- Minnesota reports 10th Coronavirus-related death with nearly 600 cases
- Minnesota reports 4 Coronavirus-related deaths, 398 cases
- Minnesota reports 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, more than 500 cases
- Blizzard stranded 600 around Minnesota
- Season's first flu-related child death reported in Minnesota
- 10 more flu-related deaths reported in Minnesota
- Four flu-related deaths reported in Iowa
- Opioid related deaths in Iowa declining: report
- Two flu-related deaths reported in Iowa
- Minnesota has 1st Coronavirus death, cases reach 137