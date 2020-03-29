Minnesota reports 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, more than 500 cases

There are now nine deaths and more than 500 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Minnesota, including 47 in Olmsted County.

Health officials Sunday said the state has 503 confirmed cases and the death total jumped from five to nine.

A week ago, there were 169 cases in the state.

See more information below:

Total positive: 503

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 252

Total approximate number of completed tests: 17,657

Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,703

Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 9,954

Deaths: 9

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 75

Hospitalized as of today: 39

Cases by county

Olmsted - 47

Mower - 11

Freeborn - 0

Fillmore - 6

Dodge - 7

Winona - 4

Steele - 5

