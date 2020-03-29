Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota reports 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, more than 500 cases Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota reports 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, more than 500 cases

Health officials Sunday said the state has 503 confirmed cases and the death total jumped from five to nine.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 11:04 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:09 AM

There are now nine deaths and more than 500 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Minnesota, including 47 in Olmsted County.

Health officials Sunday said the state has 503 confirmed cases and the death total jumped from five to nine.

A week ago, there were 169 cases in the state. 

See more information below:

Total positive: 503
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 252

Total approximate number of completed tests: 17,657
Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,703
Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 9,954

Deaths: 9
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 75
Hospitalized as of today: 39

Cases by county

Olmsted - 47

Mower - 11

Freeborn - 0

Fillmore - 6

Dodge - 7

Winona - 4

Steele - 5

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Severe weather Saturday before the sun comes out
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/28 2

Image

Albert Lea Fire Reassurance Program expanded

Image

Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy

Image

First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

Image

Sean Weather 3/28

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Image

How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts

Image

Man Missing after boat accident

Community Events