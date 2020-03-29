Clear
Iowa with 336 Coronavirus cases with 2 more in Cerro Gordo County

State health officials said one person died Saturday from the virus.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 12:07 PM

The number of confirmed cases in Iowa has reached 336 and a person from Linn County has died from the virus.

The death is the fourth in the state. 

Health officials released the latest numbers Sunday, which includes two new cases in Cerro Gordo County. The county now has six cases. 

Iowa had 90 cases a week ago. 

You can see more information from health officials below:

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 38 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 336 positive cases. There have been a total of 5,013 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, one Iowan with COVID-19 passed away last night, an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 38 individuals include:
• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Iowa County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) 5 older adults (61-80 years),1 elderly adult (81+)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Winneshiek County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Total cases by county:

Cerro Gordo: 6

Hancock: 3

Kossuth: 1

Winneshiek: 3

Butler: 1

Wright: 1

Mitchell: 0

Winnebago: 0

Floyd: 0

Worth: 0

Franklin: 0

