Minnesota reports 4 Coronavirus-related deaths, 398 cases

In information released Friday, the state announced there are 398 cases in Minnesota, including 34 in Olmsted County.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 11:04 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:08 AM

Health officials in Minnesota said there are now nearly 400 cases in the state and four Coronavirus-related deaths.

There have been 111 new cases reported over the last two days. 

There have been 111 new cases reported over the last two days. 

More information from health officials is below: 

Total positive: 398
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 180

Total approximate number of completed tests: 14,003
Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 6,929
Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 7,074

Deaths: 4
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 51
Hospitalized as of today: 34

Cases by county

Olmsted - 34

Mower - 10

Freeborn - 0

Fillmore - 3

Dodge - 5

Winona - 4

Steele - 5

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

