Minnesota reports 4 Coronavirus-related deaths, 398 cases

Health officials in Minnesota said there are now nearly 400 cases in the state and four Coronavirus-related deaths.

In information released Friday, the state announced there are 398 cases in Minnesota, including 34 in Olmsted County.

There have been 111 new cases reported over the last two days.

More information from health officials is below:

Total positive: 398

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 180

Total approximate number of completed tests: 14,003

Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 6,929

Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 7,074

Deaths: 4

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 51

Hospitalized as of today: 34

Cases by county

Olmsted - 34

Mower - 10

Freeborn - 0

Fillmore - 3

Dodge - 5

Winona - 4

Steele - 5

