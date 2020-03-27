Health officials in Minnesota said there are now nearly 400 cases in the state and four Coronavirus-related deaths.
In information released Friday, the state announced there are 398 cases in Minnesota, including 34 in Olmsted County.
There have been 111 new cases reported over the last two days.
More information from health officials is below:
Total positive: 398
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 180
Total approximate number of completed tests: 14,003
Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 6,929
Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 7,074
Deaths: 4
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 51
Hospitalized as of today: 34
Cases by county
Olmsted - 34
Mower - 10
Freeborn - 0
Fillmore - 3
Dodge - 5
Winona - 4
Steele - 5
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Related Content
- Minnesota reports 4 Coronavirus-related deaths, 398 cases
- Season's first flu-related child death reported in Minnesota
- 10 more flu-related deaths reported in Minnesota
- Four flu-related deaths reported in Iowa
- Opioid related deaths in Iowa declining: report
- Two flu-related deaths reported in Iowa
- Minnesota has 1st Coronavirus death, cases reach 137
- Infant death related to whooping cough in Minnesota
- 43 flu-related deaths in Minnesota this season
- Warning about smoking-related fires after 4 Minnesota deaths