Iowa announces 56 new Coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Health officials release more cases in north Iowa.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:30 AM

Health officials in Iowa said Friday there are 56 new confirmed cases in the state, including new ones in northern Iowa, and two additional deaths.

According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 died Thursday: one elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County.

There were new cases reported in Cerro Gordo, Butler, Wright and Winneshiek counties.

This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to three.

There are 235 positive cases in the state. There have been a total of 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Total cases by county:

Cerro Gordo: 3

Hancock: 3

Kossuth: 1

Winneshiek: 2

Butler: 1

Wright: 1

Mitchell: 0

Winnebago: 0

Floyd: 0

Worth: 0

Franklin: 0

