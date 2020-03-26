Minnesota health officials report 346 positive tests, 2nd death

Health officials in Minnesota said Thursday that the number of confirmed cases in the state has jumped to 346 and includes the state's second death.

The death involves a Ramsey County resident in their 80s, officials said.

Minnesota Gov. ordered a shelter in place to begin throughout the state starting Friday and lasting two weeks.

He says the restrictions are critical to buy time to build up the state's capacity to handle a flood of infections.

People will still be allowed to go to grocery stores and their doctors and buy gasoline. But the governor extended his order closing bars and restaurants to May 1. Schools will implement distance learning beginning Monday.

See more information below:

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 134

Total approximate number of completed tests: 12,950

Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 6,849

Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 6,101

Deaths: 2

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 41

Hospitalized as of today: 31

Cases by county:

Olmsted: 29

Mower: 10

Fillmore: 3

Dodge: 5

Freeborn: 0

Steele: 5

Winona: 4

