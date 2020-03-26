Iowa health officials announce 34 new Coronavirus cases

Health officials in Iowa said Thursday the state has 34 more confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 179

There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 34 individuals include:

• Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

• Cedar County, 1 middle-age (18-40 years), 1 older (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jasper County, 1 elderly (81+)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mahaska County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Monona County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Page County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Scott County, 1 elderly, 3 middle-aged (41-60 years)

• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Washington County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Total cases by county:

Cerro Gordo: 2

Hancock: 3

Kossuth: 1

Winnebago: 0

Worth: 0

Floyd: 0

Franklin: 0

Mitchell: 0

