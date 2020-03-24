Clear
Minnesota statewide Coronavirus cases at 262 with 18 in Olmsted County

There are currently 15 people hospitalized, health officials said, and 88 patients who no longer need to be isolated.

After a jump of 75 positive Coronavirus cases Monday, Minnesota state health officials said Tuesday that it has 262 confirmed tests.

Olmsted County has 18 cases, Dodge and Fillmore each have three and Mower County has six. 

Approximate number of completed tests submitted to the MDH Public Health Lab: 5812

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

