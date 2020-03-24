Minnesota statewide Coronavirus cases at 262 with 18 in Olmsted County

After a jump of 75 positive Coronavirus cases Monday, Minnesota state health officials said Tuesday that it has 262 confirmed tests.
There are currently 15 people hospitalized, health officials said, and 88 patients who no longer need to be isolated.
Olmsted County has 18 cases, Dodge and Fillmore each have three and Mower County has six.
Approximate number of completed tests submitted to the MDH Public Health Lab: 5812
