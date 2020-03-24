Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Health officials: 19 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa

That's up from Monday's report of 105.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 11:06 AM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 11:08 AM

Iowa health officials said Tuesday the state now has 124 confirmed cases.

That's a jump from Monday's report of 105.

The 19 new cases do not include any in north Iowa.

The new cases are as follows:

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 19 individuals include:

• Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult
• Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)
• Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Channel One Bank packing emergency boxes

Image

Supporting local restaurants during Coronavirus pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 3/23 2

Image

Minnesota swimmer keeps reality in perspective

Image

Rochester making moves to help homeless population

Image

Unemployment in Iowa

Image

Investors stay focused on your plan

Image

Parks and Rec Events canceled

Image

Med City FC season in jeopardy

Community Events