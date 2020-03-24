Health officials: 19 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa

Iowa health officials said Tuesday the state now has 124 confirmed cases.
That's a jump from Monday's report of 105.
The 19 new cases do not include any in north Iowa.
The new cases are as follows:
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 19 individuals include:
• Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult
• Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)
• Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info
