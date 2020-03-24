Health officials: 19 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa

Iowa health officials said Tuesday the state now has 124 confirmed cases.

That's a jump from Monday's report of 105.

The 19 new cases do not include any in north Iowa.

The new cases are as follows:

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 19 individuals include:

• Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult

• Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)

• Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

