Clear
BREAKING NEWS Positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota go from 169 to 235 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 15 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa, including first 2 in Hancock County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota go from 169 to 235

Olmsted County now has 16 positive cases and Mower County has six.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 11:04 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 11:31 AM

Minnesota health officials said Monday that positive cases in the state now sit at 235, up 76 from Sunday.

That's an increase from Sunday's report of 169 and includes 16 cases in Olmsted County.

Mower County has six confirmed cases, Fillmore has 3 and Dodge has 2.

There is still one death statewide.

Fillmore County health officials said its newest case is a male in his 20s who likely got the disease through local transmission.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Image

Byron School District passes out educational materials

Image

Sean Weather 3/22

Image

Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Image

Fundraisers going virtual amid pandemic

Community Events