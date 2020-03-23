Positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota go from 169 to 235

Minnesota health officials said Monday that positive cases in the state now sit at 235, up 76 from Sunday.

That's an increase from Sunday's report of 169 and includes 16 cases in Olmsted County.

Mower County has six confirmed cases, Fillmore has 3 and Dodge has 2.

There is still one death statewide.

Fillmore County health officials said its newest case is a male in his 20s who likely got the disease through local transmission.

