Mar. 8 local sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Austin 92, Albert Lea 40
Byron 73, Goodhue 41
Mayo 84, Faribault 63
Stewartville 66, Kasson Mantorville 54
Mankato East 63, Century 58
Randolph 52, Schaeffer Academy 21
Rushford-Peterson 46, Spring Grove 40
Triton 50, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 45
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL SCORES
Albert Lea 45, Austin 39
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60, Blooming Prairie 51
Mankato East 69, Century 44
Hayfield 65, NRHEG 56
John Marshall 49, Winona 39
Lanesboro 68, Lyle-Pacelli 36
St. Charles 46, Lewiston-Altura 35
Mayo 87, Faribault 29
Rushford-Peterson 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 31
Stewartville 67, Kasson-Mantorville 47
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56, Triton 33
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL SCORES
Montezuma 64, Lake Mills 61 (OT)
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY SCORES
Dodge County 3, Chisago Lakes 0
Lourdes 6, La Crescent-Hokah 2
Owatonna 4, Mayo 2
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY SCORES
Owatonna 7, Austin 0
NJCAA Baseball
RCTC 5, Vermilion 1
RCTC 8, Vermilion 0