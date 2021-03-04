Clear

Mar. 4 local sports scores

Thursday's basketball, hockey and volleyball scores.

Posted: Mar 4, 2021 11:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Byron 54, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 27
Century 86, Albert Lea 55
Chatfield 70, Dover-Eyota 51
Kasson-Mantorville 62, Chisago Lakes 59
Hayfield 78, Blooming Prairie 39
Austin 68, Mankato West 63
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, St. Charles 56
Pine Island 51, Kenyon-Wanamingo 44
Randolph 67, Kingsland 39
Southland 66, Grand Meadow 54

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Chatfield 60, Dover-Eyota 58
Niccolet 69, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 59
Houston 63, Spring Grove 23
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 88, St. Charles 64
Lake City 89, Triton 33
Byron 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 2
Mayo 2, John Marshall 0
Southwest Christian 8, Lourdes 0

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0
Mankato East 4, Century 1
Holy Family Catholic 3, Dodge County 1

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Unity Christian 58, Clear Lake 42

NA3HL
Rochester Grizzlies 6, Wausau RiverWolves 2
Willmar Winhawks 4, North Iowa Bulls 2

NJCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Iowa Central 3, NIACC 2

