Mar. 18 local sports scores

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Blooming Prairie 58, Spring Grove 24
Caledonia 56, St. Charles 44
Cotter 65, Triton 36
Dover-Eyota 81, La Crescent-Hokah 48
Fillmore Central 49, Bethlehem Academy 42
Lanesboro 46, Grand Meadow 38
Hayfield 68, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 36
Houston 72, Lyle-Pacelli 31
Kingsland 77, Mabel-Canton 26
Lourdes 68, Chatfield 39
Randolph 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 34
Southland 58, Rushford-Peterson 40
Stewartville 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 26
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Dodge County 6, Waseca 0
Albert Lea 3, Faribault 1
Lakeville North 5, Century 0
Lakeville South 14, John Marshall 0
Mankato West 4, Lourdes 2
NA3HL
Rochester 12, Wausau 0
NJCAA VOLLEYBALL
NIACC 3, Iowa Lakes 0