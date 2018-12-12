ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say he was found with 139.1 grams of methamphetamine. Now, he’s pleading not guilty.
Adam John Beliveau, 38 of Maplewood, is charged with 1st degree drug sales and 1st degree drug possession. He was arrested on October 24 after being stopped near 7th Street and North Broadway Avenue. Police say there was a Department of Corrections warrant out for Beliveau and he was found with numerous bags of meth.
His trial is scheduled to begin on May 20, 2019, and Beliveau remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
Related Content
- Maplewood man pleads not guilty in Rochester meth bust
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to meth crimes
- Man pleads not guilty to meth sale in Rochester
- Austin man pleads guilty to meth crime
- Austin meth bust produces second guilty plea
- Three of four plead guilty in Rochester drug bust
- One of four defendants pleads guilty in Rochester drug bust
- Plainview woman pleads not guilty to Rochester meth crimes
- Rochester woman pleads not guilty to dealing meth
- Rochester man pleads guilty in knife threat
Scroll for more content...