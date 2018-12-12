Maplewood man pleads not guilty in Rochester meth bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say he was found with 139.1 grams of methamphetamine. Now, he’s pleading not guilty.

Adam John Beliveau, 38 of Maplewood, is charged with 1st degree drug sales and 1st degree drug possession. He was arrested on October 24 after being stopped near 7th Street and North Broadway Avenue. Police say there was a Department of Corrections warrant out for Beliveau and he was found with numerous bags of meth.

His trial is scheduled to begin on May 20, 2019, and Beliveau remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond.