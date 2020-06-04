Maple Island residents cleaning up damage left behind from Tuesday's storms

MAPLE ISLAND, Minnesota - Tuesday night's storms packed quite a punch, and now, residents in the Freeborn County communities of Hollandale and Maple Island are picking up what's left behind.

Coming into Hollandale from the west on both sides of Minnesota Highway 251, you'll probably notice some small to large downed tree limbs, including pieces of a tin roof that were shredded like paper and tossed in a field across the field. A bit further east in Maple Island, there was only one way in or out for the northern half of the community for a time Wednesday morning, as massive trees snapped off and blocked roads and clipped power lines.

Kelly Dreher and her family were at home at the time of the storm, and saw the weather deteriorate rapidly.

"It got a little dark, waiting for the thunderstorms, saw the big wall cloud. Then we heard the tornado sirens go off, sent the kids to the basement."

They knew they had to act quickly.

"We heard and saw hail and saw leaves flying. It got to the point where you couldn't see outside. We went downstairs, and it lasted maybe five minutes. I thought it was hail or maybe like a train. Then we came outside, and noticed all the damage."

A total of six trees were found uprooted in their yard, though none were split. And around town, some large branches landed on top of homes and cars. Throughout the day Wednesday, residents and crews were working in the sweltering heat to cut up and move trees.

"They had tree crews out with the power company and the fire department last night...it is a small community, we are helping each other out. It's just a lot of people have tree damage.

So far, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed if the damage resulted from a tornado. Wind gusts during the storm are estimated to be 60 mph.