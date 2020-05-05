Maple Grove man charged with killing wife after body found in crawl space

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis man is accused of killing his wife, whose body was found in a crawl space of the couple's home.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Fury of Maple Grove was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of his 28-year-old wife, Maria Fury. According to the complaint, Joshua Fury returned home from work Thursday and said he found his wife missing, with her phone still in the house.

The complaint says police learned the couple was having marital problems. Police got a search warrant and brought in dogs trained to detect bodies. The dogs found Maria Fury's remains in a crawl space. Fury told police he had strangled his wife during a fight and then put plastic over her face.