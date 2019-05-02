Clear

NIACC 'lost a great one' in Hall of Famer Jerry Dunbar

Jerry Dunbar - Image courtesy Hogan-Bremer-Moore

Dunbar spent time as NIACC's football and baseball coach and was the AD for nearly 20 years.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 10:39 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 10:41 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Many in the north Iowa area are mourning the death of NIACC Hall of Famer Jerome (Jerry) Dunbar.
Dunbar, who graduated high school from Forest City, played and coached at NIACC. He coached football, baseball, was the director of housing and Athletic Director.
Dunbar died April 30 at age 79 after a three-year battle with esophageal cancer.

From NIACC sports information: Jerry Dunbar was an honorable mention all-American running back for Mason City Junior College in 1962. Dunbar helped lead the Trojans to a 5-2 record under coach Art Lunblad. Dunbar would later become the school’s head football coach from 1977-85. He was also the school’s head baseball coach from 1982-2001 and athletic director from 1983-2001.

