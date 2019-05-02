NIACC 'lost a great one' in Hall of Famer Jerry Dunbar

MASON CITY, Iowa - Many in the north Iowa area are mourning the death of NIACC Hall of Famer Jerome (Jerry) Dunbar.

Dunbar, who graduated high school from Forest City, played and coached at NIACC. He coached football, baseball, was the director of housing and Athletic Director.

Dunbar died April 30 at age 79 after a three-year battle with esophageal cancer.

From NIACC sports information: Jerry Dunbar was an honorable mention all-American running back for Mason City Junior College in 1962. Dunbar helped lead the Trojans to a 5-2 record under coach Art Lunblad. Dunbar would later become the school’s head football coach from 1977-85. He was also the school’s head baseball coach from 1982-2001 and athletic director from 1983-2001.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Coach Jerry Dunbar who passed away yesterday after a courageous battle with cancer. Coach Dunbar was beloved by so many past and present Knights. Coach Dunbar will be missed but we know he will be cheering loud from heaven #RIPCoach — Newman AD (@Newman_AD) May 1, 2019

My heart hurts. Coach Dunbar was the kindest caring person. He was always great with our sons at ballgames. He was Mr. NIACC. I’ll always hold it as one of the highest honors to have coaches his grandson. You’ll be deeply missed Jerry. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/6UuVZF7ZPd — Travis Hergert (@CoachHerg) May 2, 2019