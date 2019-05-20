Clear

Many north Iowa teams crack first softball rankings

Ratings were released Monday by the IGHSAU.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 2:55 PM

Class 1A School 2018 Record

1. Collins-Maxwell 30-1
2. Lisbon 35-9
3. Clarksville 21-6
4. Akron-Westfield 27-5
5. Newell-Fonda 26-14
6. AGWSR 28-8
7. Janesville 27-12
8. Central City 32-11
9. Glidden-Ralston 19-9
10. Mason City Newman 28-7
11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 20-9
12. Kee 35-6
13. Westwood 23-12
14. North Mahaska 21-9
15. Sigourney 21-7

Class 2A School 2018 Record
1. Durant 32-3
2. North Linn 38-5
3. Wilton 25-17
4. Iowa City Regina 25-16
5. East Marshall 26-8
6. West Monona 26-9
7. Central Springs 28-5
8. Alta-Aurelia 22-5
9. Van Meter 25-7
10. St. Ansgar 21-14
11. Martensdale-St. Marys 24-14
12. Jesup 27-12
13. West Sioux 25-9
14. Emmetsburg 24-8
15. Ogden 22-8

Class 3A School 2018 Record
1. Davenport Assumption 39-3
2. Humboldt  32-4
3. Albia 32-6
4. Waterloo Columbus Catholic 38-4
5. Solon 27-8
6. Treynor 23-5
7. Louisa-Muscatine 38-6
8. Atlantic 30-7
9. West Liberty 24-10
10. Mount Vernon 23-18
11. North Polk 24-7
12. Benton Community 28-15
13. Des Moines Christian 24-7
14. Roland-Story 30-5
15. Centerville 20-12

Class 4A School 2018 Record
1.  ADM 35-8
2.  Independence 35-7
3.  Carlisle 31-6
4. Charles City 33-8
5. Dallas Center-Grimes 18-24
6. Denison-Schleswig 29-5
7. Oskaloosa 27-9
8. Winterset 25-13
9. West Delaware 24-16
10.  Marion 19-17
11. Ballard 20-17
12.  Newton 24-7
13.  Burlington 31-10
14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-15
15. Glenwood 19-13

Class 5A School 2018 Record
1. West Des Moines Valley 31-9
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 33-6
3. Fort Dodge 36-8
4. Iowa City High 25-19
5. Pleasant Valley 36-7
6. Waukee 28-12
7. Des Moines Hoover 22-7
8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36-9
9. Johnston 27-10
10. Ottumwa 28-12
11. Des Moines East 22-17
12. Ankeny 28-13
13. Indianola 36-3
14. Dubuque Hempstead 31-13
15. Muscatine 27-14

