Many north Iowa counties dealing with power outages Thursday morning

Multiple power outages have been reported Thursday morning in north Iowa.
According to the Alliant Energy outage map, some people in Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, Worth, Hancock and Mitchell Counties have dealt with outages.
There were reports of many without power in Northwood, while outages have been reported near St. Ansgar and Lake Mils as well. The outage map also showed an area north of Mason City dealing with outages.
You can find an updated list of Alliant Energy outages here.
