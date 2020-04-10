Many locations in Olmsted County accepting donated face masks

With a need for facemasks around the country, Olmsted County health officials said Friday there are many locations around the county taking donations.

"While face masks do not replace social distancing measures, they can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. As the demands from our non-medical essential service staff and volunteers continue to increase, government and healthcare partners have come together to help collect and distribute masks to organizations in need," Olmsted County officials said.

You can find the locations below:

Finished masks should be placed in a clean plastic bag (e.g., plastic grocery store bag tied shut or sealed plastic bag).

• Rochester Fire Stations have bins located outside in their parking lots that are available 24/7:

• Fire Station 1: 521 S Broadway

• Fire Station 2: 2185 Wheelock Drive NE

• Fire Station 3: 2755 2nd Street SW

• Fire Station 4: 1875 41st Street NW

• Fire Station 5: 305 28th Street SE

• Mayo Clinic accepts donations weekdays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at drive-up donations centers, located at:

• Gonda Building, 200 First Street SW -- East entrance

• Mayo Family Clinic Southeast, 4544 Canal Place SE

*Donated masks will be used by staff who do not work in patient care areas as well as by patients and visitors.

• Olmsted Medical Center accepts finished masks weekdays, 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Olmsted Medical Center’s Marketing and Foundation Offices at:

• 102 Elton Hills Drive

• More information on website: https://www.olmmed.org/facemasks/

• Rochester Public Schools accepts donations weekdays from 6:30 AM to 5:00 PM at:

• Franklin Elementary School, 1801 9th Ave SE – Door 1

• Jefferson Elementary School, 1201 10th Ave NE – Door 1 and 2

• Gage Elementary School, 1300 40th Street NW – Door 1

• Sunset Terrace Elementary School, 1707 19th Ave NW – Door 1