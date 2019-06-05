Many left cleaning up after Tuesday's storm struck parts of southern Minnesota

Photo Gallery 4 Images
Many are left picking up the pieces after storms whipped through the viewing area Tuesday night.
There were reports of baseball-sized hail damaging property, and tree damage were prevalent in many southern Minnesota counties.
