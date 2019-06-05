Clear

Many left cleaning up after Tuesday's storm struck parts of southern Minnesota

Many are left picking up the pieces after storms whipped through the viewing area Tuesday night.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 7:52 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 8:11 AM

Post by Rushford Fire Department.

There were reports of baseball-sized hail damaging property, and tree damage were prevalent in many southern Minnesota counties.

Tracking a much calmer Thursday
