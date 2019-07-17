Multiple agencies respond to 'sports-related injury' in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Mercy Air Med was dispatched Tuesday night in what authorities called a “sports-related injury.”
Multiple agencies responded in the 200 block of 19th Ave. at 6:57 p.m.
The Charles City Police Department, AMR Ambulance, Mercy Air Med and Floyd County Search and Rescue all responded.
No other details are available at this time.
