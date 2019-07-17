Clear
Multiple agencies respond to 'sports-related injury' in Charles City

Multiple agencies responded in the 200 block of 19th Ave. at 6:57 p.m.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 8:58 AM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Mercy Air Med was dispatched Tuesday night in what authorities called a “sports-related injury.”

The Charles City Police Department, AMR Ambulance, Mercy Air Med and Floyd County Search and Rescue all responded.

No other details are available at this time.

