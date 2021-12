The Minnesota DOT is reporting numerous crashes Wednesday morning across Freeborn, Mower and Olmsted Counties.

In Freeborn County, crashes are being reported on I-90 and I-35 with a large portion of I-35 completely covered.

In Mower County, there is a crash on I-90 in Austin while many accidents are being reported on I-90 toward Rochester.

You can follow updates from MnDOT here.