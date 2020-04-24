Manure spill causes fish kill in Mitchell County

STACYVILLE, Iowa – State environmental workers are checking a fish kill in Mitchell County caused by a manure spill.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources say it was notified around 8 pm Thursday that about 2,000 gallons of manure spilled about three miles southeast of Stacyville. Primrose Sow Site says a hose split during land application and manure flowed downhill into a nearby tributary of the Little Cedar River.

The DNR says local residents reported seeing stressed or dying fish in the creek.

Primrose Sow Site says it dammed the creek Thursday night to pump and land apply the manure and creek water. DNR staff confirmed a fish kill in the creek above the dam but found ammonia levels had dropped to normal by Friday afternoon. The DNR is allowing the dam to be removed.

An appropriate state action will be considered once fisheries staff can conduct a fish kill count.