Mantorville breaks ground for first Gold Star monument in Minnesota, honoring the families of fallen troops

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - Ahead of Memorial Day, Mantorville broke ground today on a monument going up in honor of families who have lost loved ones in service Saturday.

The plan for this monument has been in the works for two years.

Local Gold Star Families worked in conjunction with the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation to make the project happen.

This will be the first Gold Star monument in Minnesota.

The monuments show support for surviving family members of those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The Swensons' son Curtis was in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

The family wanted to create a place for Gold Star Families to gather and reflect with the support of the community.

“When our sons and daughters or husbands or wives go off to war, there's a family, part of them that goes with them. and sometimes some of them don't return like our son,” says Dave Swenson.

Kay Swenson adds, “It's just so touching when people remember our loved one and wanna make sure that we're comforted. There's a whole community out there that really helps us out, and it helps us through our journey as well, so that we're not alone.”

Fundraising is ongoing for future phases of the monument-building plan supported by Dodge County.

Those wishing to donate may contact treasurer Kay Swenson, akaswenson@outlook.com.