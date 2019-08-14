Clear
Mantorville bicyclist hit by truck and killed

No charges expected to be filed.

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – An 81-year-old bicyclist is dead after being hit by a tanker truck in Dodge County.

It happened just before 7:30 am Wednesday in the area of 3rd Street West and Walnut Street. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in just a few minutes and found that Darrel Faulker, 81 of Mantorville, had been run over by a water tanker truck owned by Elcor Construction.

Investigators say Faulkner was riding his bike along the same road as the tanker truck, which was watering new sod on the north side of the street. The Sheriff’s Office says the truck made contact with Faulkner, who went down and got caught up underneath the truck and killed.

The truck’s driver told authorities he never saw Faulkner.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident.

Charges are not expected to be filed against the tanker truck driver.

