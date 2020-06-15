Mantorville Theatre Company is going virtual

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - The Mantorville Theatre Company had to stop their spring musicals halfway through their scheduled performances because of the pandemic, so they're getting creative to be able to start production back up again.

Right now is usually their down time anyway as they prepare for summer shows, but this theatre is going virtual! President, Denise Ruemping, said even though they have the option of reopening, it doesn't make sense financially. So continue putting on shows for their summer season, Mantorville Theatre is showcasing an hour long performance on YouTube. It's a melodrama and typically, the audience participates with the actors by shouting commentary.

Ruemping said the summer season is their popular time for melodramas. "Our aim is never to really make a lot of money in the summertime. It's mostly tradition that keeps us open," said Ruemping. "I mean nobody else does these melodramas and it's part of the history of this place." She said holding this virtually will be tricky in that aspect.

If it goes well though, it could pave the way for future plays. "I see this kind of as the start of something new. A new way of looking at theatre in general," Ruemping explained. "What it means to put on a show. Do we need necessarily need to have an audience full of live patrons sitting here in order to call it art, in order to call it theatre?"

Mantorville Theatre hasn't just been sitting in the dark over the last few months though. All of the plays are normally held on the center stage, but they're using this down time to actually extend it out further and making other renovations to the theatre as well. Ruemping said right now, the theatre will have to take it show by show to see what happens down the road.

This will be Mantorville Theatre Company's first attempt at a virtual melodrama. You'll see the cast is set up entirely online in a table reading type of setting. It's posted on their YouTube page until June 28th.