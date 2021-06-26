Clear

Mantorville Stagecoach Days rides out the rain

Last year the city was not able to hold the event and this year it was brought back in a scaled-down manner.

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 10:48 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - While Rochesterfest was this week, Mantorville has Stagecoach Days this weekend.
The event started as 'Old Time Days', full of frontier activities with blacksmiths and hatchet throwing.
In recent years it has transformed into a festival event with food vendors and contests.
Last year the city was not able to hold the event and this year it was brought back in a scaled-down manner.
Rain showers lead organizers to move some events indoors - but that didn't stop people from coming out to enjoy live music, bean bag tournaments, and a fiddling competition.
Terry Eckstein, Chamber of Commerce President says “Whether it's raining or not, it's always like the sun is shining in Mantorville, so people will have a great day here tomorrow - rain or shine things always seem to work out.”
Mayor Chuck Bradford says it's events like these that attract more people to Mantorville.
"It's just a sense of community - a sense of community that you don't get in the larger cities - it brings everybody out, you get to reconnect with your neighbors, you get to enjoy what it means to have lived in a small town,” he explains.
Stagecoach Days will wrap up Sunday with the big event of purse bingo.
The next events the Mantorville Chamber of Commerce has planned are a cemetery walk in August, followed by Marigold Days in September.

