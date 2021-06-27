Mantorville Restoration Association provides tours of Greek Revival House during Mantorville Stagecoach Days

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Sunday was the final day of Mantorville Stagecoach Days. As part of the festival, people toured the community's newly renovated Greek Revival House.

The house is the sixth local historical building Mantorville Restoration Association renovated. It was redone just a few weeks ago and sits half a block away from its original location. According to the organization's president Janet Olive, the owners planned on demolishing it but it was saved and moved instead.

"We just want to show people what we've got and that we can actually offer this for rent," explains Olive. "As a result, we can offer tours of our other buildings."

Some of the other buildings available for tours are the Opera House, Restoration House, and Log House.

The Greek Revival House was named after its Greek Revival architectural style. It was built in the late 1800's and is used for meetings and special events.