Mantorville Residents Make the Most of Marigold Days Cancellation

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - Mantorville is making the most of the cancellation of its trademark Fall festival.

This year's Marrigold Days was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, but community members banded together to bring in food trucks and performers for the weekend. They're calling the celebration Mantorville Days.

Organizers say after a summer of staying indoors, they hope to give people a reason to get outside.

"The main part is to get people back out again," said Brian Hindal, president of the Mantorville EDA. "Being pretty much stuck in the house for three months it was pretty tough."

Mantorville Days will be happening all weekend until 4 p.m. this Sunday.