Mantorville Fire Department gets grant for new face mask

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – Minnesota Energy Resources is given grants to three southern Minnesota fire departments.

The grants of up to $2,000 are going to Mantorville, Blooming Prairie, and Owatonna. Minnesota Energy Resources says:

- The Mantorville Fire Department plans to use the grant to purchase firefighting face masks that filter out smoke and other contaminants and keep firefighters safe. In addition, firefighters can add an N95 filter to the masks to protect themselves from COVID-19.

- The Owatonna Fire Department will use the funding to replace outdated thermal imaging cameras. The cameras help firefighters orient themselves in a fire and ensure they go home safely at the end of a call.

- The Blooming Prairie Fire Department will also use the grant to buy a new thermal imaging camera, which will help them search for victims who may be trapped in a burning building and alert firefighters to potentially dangerous conditions.

Minnesota Energy Resources is awarding nearly $12,000 to the state’s first responders.