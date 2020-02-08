Manslaughter charge over death in Iowa prison residential facility

DES MOINES, Iowa – One detainee has been charged with the death of another at the Marshalltown Residential Facility.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says Derek Jones, 31, was found dead in his room on Tuesday morning. Jones was living at the Marshalltown facility while he was on probation.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested Adam Younis, 36, on Friday and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. Younis had been staying at the Marshalltown facility as part of a work release program.

Iowa court records show an Adam Younis was sentenced to up to five years in prison in November 2018 after being convicted of OWI-3rd offense in Story County.

An autopsy for Derek Jones has been scheduled at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner and the investigation into his death is continuing.