Man's body recovered from Fillmore County river

PETERSON, Minn. – The body of a Fillmore County man has been recovered from the Root River.

The Sheriff’s Office says around midnight Wednesday, a friend reported the man had gone fishing Tuesday afternoon and had not returned home. A search operation was launched and the man’s body was found around 1:23 pm Wednesday in the Root River between Peterson and Rushford.

The Sheriff’s Office says Minnesota DNR officers in an airboat found the body a short distance downstream from the man’s floatation raft.

The name of the man is not being released at this time and the official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

The search was led by the Rushford Fire Department and assisted by the Minnesota DNR, Winona County Dive Rescue Team, the Houston Fire Department, the Rushford Police Department, and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.