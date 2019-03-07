Manly woman pleads not guilty to drug crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused meth dealer is pleading not guilty.

Almyra Elizabeth Sharp, 44 of Manly, is accused of delivering methamphetamine to someone working with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office on two occasions in July 2018 in Mason City. Sharp was arrested as one of several drug warrants executed in February.

Her trial for two counts of possession with intent to deliver meth is set to start on May 7.