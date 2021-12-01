Manly woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, and marijuana

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is charged with drug crimes three months after a search of her home.

Melissa Ann Hungerford, 36 of Manly, has been arrested and booked into the Worth County Jail for a controlled substance violation two counts of possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense.

Law enforcement says a search warrant was executed at Hungerford’s home on September 2 and she was found to be in possession of over 32 grams of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, a digital scale, and a handgun. Court documents state Hungerford was convicted of drug possession on two previous occasions.

Charges were filed against Hungerford on Monday and she was arrested on Wednesday. She is being held on $25,000 bond.