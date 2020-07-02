Manly man facing 7 felony charges after Cerro Gordo County traffic stop

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Manly man is facing seven felony charges after a traffic stop by Clear Lake police.

Armondo Grays, 28, was arrested Wednesday after a K9 alerted on a vehicle.

After a probable cause search, 3 automatic pistols (2 were loaded) were located within reach of Grays.

In addition to controlled substance charges due to ecstasy being found, he’s also facing charges after he fled upon the K9 alerting on the vehicle.

Once arrested, Grays caused damage to the patrol vehicle by kicking it.