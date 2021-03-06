Manly couple to stand trial for exposing a child to meth

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial date is set for two people arrested after a toddler ingested methamphetamine.

Cody Henderson, 30, and Taylor Henderson, 29, are charged with child endangerment-meth exposure. Authorities say a 1-year-old female under the care of the Hendersons was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on July 25, 2020. Court documents state the child tested positive for meth and investigators say the child ingested the drug at the Hendersons’ home in Manly.

Both Cody and Taylor Henderson have pleaded not guilty and their trial is scheduled to begin on July 7 in Worth County District Court.