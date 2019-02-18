Manly Police remind residents to lock car doors after two late night break-ins

MANLY, Iowa - You've probably heard it before, but in case you forgot, one North Iowa community's police department is reminding residents to lock their doors after two cars were broken into overnight.

The Manly Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday morning about the vehicle break-ins, saying valuables were taken.

Alex Anderson with M&M Auto Services says no matter where you live, it's a good idea to lock the car doors and consider an alarm system.

"It's always good to encourage to keep your doors locked, especially if you have an alarm system. If you think you lock the door, well so what, they're going to break the window, you have to replace what they stole plus what they broke. If you have an alarm system, it's gonna help. It's probably gonna get them to say 'Nope, I'm out, not gonna do this.'"

He's not surprised that it would happen in a town like Manly, but isn't overly worried as his shop's garage is locked up and monitored.

"I guess living somewhat more downtown...kinda worrisome, but not quite. We keep our building locked up."

Police haven't any leads in this case. If you have information, you are urged to contact Manly Police.